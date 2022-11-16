Jatalia Global Ventures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore Jatalia Global Ventures reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.020 0 OPM %50.000 -PBDT0-0.07 100 PBT0-0.07 100 NP0-0.07 100 Jatalia Global Ventures reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.02050.0000-0.070-0.070-0.07 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)