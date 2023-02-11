Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit declines 79.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.33% to Rs 525.05 crore Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics declined 79.23% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.33% to Rs 525.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 712.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales525.05712.66 -26 OPM %2.545.23 -PBDT10.4234.20 -70 PBT6.4230.89 -79 NP4.5621.95 -79 Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics declined 79.23% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.33% to Rs 525.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 712.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.525.05712.662.545.2310.4234.206.4230.894.5621.95 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)