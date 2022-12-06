Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 0.47%, up for five straight sessions

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 179.85, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.3% in last one year as compared to a 8.25% jump in NIFTY and a 22.74% jump in the Nifty Media.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 18594. The Sensex is at 62479.26, down 0.57%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has gained around 9.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6819.75, down 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.21 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

