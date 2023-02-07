JK Paper consolidated net profit rises 119.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 60.51% to Rs 1643.06 croreNet profit of JK Paper rose 119.24% to Rs 329.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 150.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.51% to Rs 1643.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1023.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1643.061023.62 61 OPM %34.4224.55 -PBDT520.43254.68 104 PBT450.93209.99 115 NP329.32150.21 119
First Published: Tue,February 07 2023 07:34 IST
