JK Paper consolidated net profit rises 119.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.51% to Rs 1643.06 crore

Net profit of JK Paper rose 119.24% to Rs 329.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 150.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.51% to Rs 1643.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1023.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1643.061023.62 61 OPM %34.4224.55 -PBDT520.43254.68 104 PBT450.93209.99 115 NP329.32150.21 119

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue,February 07 2023 07:34 IST
