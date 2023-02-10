JMD Ventures standalone net profit rises 1275.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16750.00% to Rs 3.37 crore Net profit of JMD Ventures rose 1275.00% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16750.00% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.370.02 16750 OPM %40.95-150.00 -PBDT1.390.12 1058 PBT1.380.11 1155 NP1.100.08 1275 Net profit of JMD Ventures rose 1275.00% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16750.00% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.370.0240.95-150.001.390.121.380.111.100.08 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)