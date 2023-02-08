Jocil standalone net profit rises 33.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.90% to Rs 192.81 crore

Net profit of Jocil rose 33.53% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 192.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 172.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales192.81172.30 12 OPM %2.192.18 -PBDT4.523.92 15 PBT2.972.23 33 NP2.231.67 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Wed,February 08 2023 15:42 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Symphony spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 86% YoY, board OKs Rs 200 cr share buyback

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]