Jocil standalone net profit rises 33.53% in the December 2022 quarter
Capital Market | | Last Updated at February 08 2023 15:50 IST
Sales rise 11.90% to Rs 192.81 croreNet profit of Jocil rose 33.53% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 192.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 172.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales192.81172.30 12 OPM %2.192.18 -PBDT4.523.92 15 PBT2.972.23 33 NP2.231.67 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
-
