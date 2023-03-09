JSW Steel records 10% growth in Feb crude steel production

JSW Steel reported standalone crude steel production for the month of February 2023 at 17.32 lakh tonnes, a growth of 10% YoY on standalone basis. The company's achieved crude steel production of 15.80 lakh tonnes in February 2022.

The production of flat steel rolled products rose 9% to 12.57 lakh tonnes while production of long steel rolled products rose 2% to 3.75 lakh tonnes in month of February 2023 over February 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News