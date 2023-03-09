JSW Steel USA adopts Smart EPD Platform to determine environment impact of its products

JSW Steel USA, a subsidiary of JSW Steel, is adopting the groundbreaking Smart EPD Platform to monitor, publish and digitally lead the strategic direction in decarbonization.

JSW Steel USA has become the first steel company in the United States to adopt Smart EPD to publish Environmental Product Declarations, or EPDs. EPDs are internationally accepted, third-party verified documents that provide clear and transparent information about a product's environmental impact across its value or supply chain.

JSW Steel USA has collaborated with TrueNorth Collective, a consultancy founded with the vision of accelerating sustainability as serious business. TrueNorth developed a custom EPD generator based on JSW USA operations that calculates the environmental impacts across its product portfolio of slab, plate, hot rolled and coil, and pipe steel products.

