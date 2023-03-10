JTPM Atsali reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.48 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Capital Market | | Last Updated at March 10 2023 18:04 IST
Reported sales nilNet Loss of JTPM Atsali reported to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 9.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
