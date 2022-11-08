Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit rises 165.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 43.78% to Rs 1.22 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Infomedia rose 165.38% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 43.78% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.222.17 -44 OPM %-5.74-3.69 -PBDT1.15-0.02 LP PBT1.09-0.06 LP NP0.690.26 165

First Published: Tue,November 08 2022 14:41 IST
