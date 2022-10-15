Just Dial consolidated net profit rises 58.49% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 31.59% to Rs 205.26 croreNet profit of Just Dial rose 58.49% to Rs 52.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.59% to Rs 205.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 155.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales205.26155.98 32 OPM %8.2810.22 -PBDT71.9449.95 44 PBT64.2342.79 50 NP52.1632.91 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,October 15 2022 08:09 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read