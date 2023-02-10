K C P reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.05% to Rs 550.87 crore

Net loss of K C P reported to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 22.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.05% to Rs 550.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 509.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales550.87509.81 8 OPM %0.4111.75 -PBDT13.8853.31 -74 PBT-9.1231.61 PL NP-10.0722.08 PL

First Published: Fri,February 10 2023 14:36 IST
