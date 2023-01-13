Kabra Extrusion Technik allots 15.08 lakh equity shares

On conversion of warrants

Kabra Extrusion Technik has allotted 15,08,338 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each on conversion of warrants on 13 January 2023.

Post this allotment, the paid up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 16,04,13,840/- (3,20,82,768 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up) to Rs. 16,79,55,530/- (3,35,91,106 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up).

First Published: Fri,January 13 2023 15:39 IST
