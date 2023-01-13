Kabra Extrusion Technik allots 15.08 lakh equity shares
On conversion of warrantsKabra Extrusion Technik has allotted 15,08,338 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each on conversion of warrants on 13 January 2023.
Post this allotment, the paid up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 16,04,13,840/- (3,20,82,768 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up) to Rs. 16,79,55,530/- (3,35,91,106 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel