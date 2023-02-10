Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.15% to Rs 40.56 crore Net loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.15% to Rs 40.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales40.5642.76 -5 OPM %-3.3311.16 -PBDT0.477.21 -93 PBT-0.116.64 PL NP-0.054.86 PL



