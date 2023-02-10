Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.15% to Rs 40.56 crore

Net loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.15% to Rs 40.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales40.5642.76 -5 OPM %-3.3311.16 -PBDT0.477.21 -93 PBT-0.116.64 PL NP-0.054.86 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Fri,February 10 2023 13:27 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Devrup Trading standalone net profit declines 82.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]