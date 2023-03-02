Kalpataru Power in JV arrangement bags transmission project in Australia

Kalpataru Power Transmission announced that it has been selected with Acciona Construction Australia and Genus Plus Group, as the Preferred Proponent to deliver Transgridfs HumeLink (East) transmission line project in Australia. The value of the project will be determined post conclusion of Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) Stage 2 process.

HumeLink involves the construction of an approximately 356km transmission line in New South Wales, Australia. HumeLinkfs construction has been split into two sections (east and west) and involves new transmission lines and new or upgraded infrastructure at four substation locations. KPTL along with Acciona Construction Australia and Genus Plus Group will work in a Joint Venture arrangement to deliver the eastern section of the HumeLink project. HumeLink is a nation]critical transmission project, which will help secure supply for millions of Australians as ageing coal]fired power stations are retired.

