Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 10.54% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 13.06% to Rs 3884.10 croreNet profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 10.54% to Rs 148.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 134.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 3884.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3435.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3884.103435.40 13 OPM %8.428.71 -PBDT256.66234.50 9 PBT194.58175.69 11 NP148.70134.52 11
First Published: Tue,February 07 2023 13:55 IST
