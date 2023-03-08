Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, Mawana Sugars Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd and Rana Sugars Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 March 2023.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, Mawana Sugars Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd and Rana Sugars Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 March 2023.

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd surged 19.15% to Rs 195.35 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 91931 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35775 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd spiked 15.61% to Rs 58. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14622 shares in the past one month.

Mawana Sugars Ltd soared 14.14% to Rs 93. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86784 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11497 shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd rose 11.29% to Rs 17.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rana Sugars Ltd exploded 10.21% to Rs 24.28. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 92707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64232 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News