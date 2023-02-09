Karma Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.41 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 76.27% to Rs 1.87 crore Net loss of Karma Energy reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 76.27% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.877.88 -76 OPM %-12.8342.89 -PBDT-0.392.58 PL PBT-1.611.30 PL NP-1.411.37 PL Net loss of Karma Energy reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 76.27% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.877.88-12.8342.89-0.392.58-1.611.30-1.411.37 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)