Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 105.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.25% to Rs 1850.79 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank rose 105.32% to Rs 300.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 146.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 18.25% to Rs 1850.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1565.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1850.791565.10 18 OPM %63.6761.57 -PBDT366.95217.67 69 PBT366.95217.67 69 NP300.63146.42 105

First Published: Fri,February 03 2023 07:38 IST
