Karur Vysya Bank revises MCLRs
With effect from 07 December 2022Karur Vysya Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates of the Bank with effect from 07 December 2022 as under:
Overnight MCLR - 8.30% One month MCLR - 8.45% Three month MCLR - 8.60% Six month MCLR - 8.95% One year MCLR - 9.05%
