KBC Global consolidated net profit declines 77.61% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 39.56% to Rs 13.55 croreNet profit of KBC Global declined 77.61% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 39.56% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.5522.42 -40 OPM %32.9925.07 -PBDT1.136.11 -82 PBT1.096.08 -82 NP1.014.51 -78
