Keerti Knowledge & Skills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.43% to Rs 1.72 crore Net profit of Keerti Knowledge & Skills reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.43% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.721.27 35 OPM %-1.16-5.51 -PBDT0.11-0.07 LP PBT0.01-0.15 LP NP0.01-0.15 LP



