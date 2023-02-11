Kennametal India standalone net profit declines 27.96% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 14.98% to Rs 274.80 croreNet profit of Kennametal India declined 27.96% to Rs 21.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 274.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 239.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales274.80239.00 15 OPM %13.7219.21 -PBDT38.9049.30 -21 PBT29.6040.40 -27 NP21.9030.40 -28
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:38 IST
