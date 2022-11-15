Kennametal launches new metal cutting inserts manufacturing facility in Bengaluru

Kennametal India announced the launch of its new Metal Cutting inserts manufacturing facility on its Bengaluru, India campus. This state-of-the art facility, which was part of Kennametal Inc.'s global modernization program, will support growing demand for Kennametal and WIDIA brand inserts from customers across India and beyond.

The new facility consolidates inserts manufacturing operations previously housed in multiple production units within the Bengaluru plant and incorporates intelligent manufacturing systems for improved quality, consistency and lead timeswhile also expanding Kennametal's capabilities and capacity to support growing demand from the Asia Pacific market. The Company has also invested in training the workforce with the specific skillsets needed to leverage these advanced technologies to their fullest.

In addition to inserts, the Bengaluru plant manufactures other Kennametal and WIDIA brand Metal Cutting solutions, including milling, turning, hole-making, threading, and tooling systemsas well as special purpose machines, fixtures and tooling solutions through the WIDMA brand.

