Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 94.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 85.47% to Rs 126.52 crore

Net profit of Keystone Realtors declined 94.06% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 85.47% to Rs 126.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 870.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales126.52870.77 -85 OPM %5.8012.76 -PBDT10.59116.87 -91 PBT9.47116.04 -92 NP5.3389.76 -94

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue,February 07 2023 17:35 IST
