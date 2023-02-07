Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 94.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 85.47% to Rs 126.52 crore Net profit of Keystone Realtors declined 94.06% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 85.47% to Rs 126.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 870.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales126.52870.77 -85 OPM %5.8012.76 -PBDT10.59116.87 -91 PBT9.47116.04 -92 NP5.3389.76 -94 Net profit of Keystone Realtors declined 94.06% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 85.47% to Rs 126.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 870.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.126.52870.775.8012.7610.59116.879.47116.045.3389.76 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



