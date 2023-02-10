KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 25.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.52% to Rs 7.27 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services declined 25.83% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.52% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.2710.17 -29 OPM %98.0798.23 -PBDT1.301.77 -27 PBT1.171.62 -28 NP0.891.20 -26

First Published: Fri,February 10 2023 16:52 IST
