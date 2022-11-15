KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.34% to Rs 7.11 crore Net profit of KIFS Financial Services rose 16.67% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.117.28 -2 OPM %98.3198.49 -PBDT2.241.92 17 PBT2.111.84 15 NP1.611.38 17 Net profit of KIFS Financial Services rose 16.67% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.117.2898.3198.492.241.922.111.841.611.38 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)