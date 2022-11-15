KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 2.34% to Rs 7.11 croreNet profit of KIFS Financial Services rose 16.67% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.117.28 -2 OPM %98.3198.49 -PBDT2.241.92 17 PBT2.111.84 15 NP1.611.38 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Tue,November 15 2022 14:49 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read