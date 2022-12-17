KIOCL receives approval for diversion of forest land for mining in Devadari Hill Range

KIOCL announced that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Forest Conservation Division), Government of India vide its Letter dated 16 December 2022 intimated that the Central Government has accorded Final approval/Stage - II approval under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 for the diversion of 401.5761 hectare (388.00 ha for mining + 13.5761 ha. for approach road=401.5761 ha.) of forest land in Swamimalai Block Forest, Sandur Taluk, Ballari District, Karnataka state for Iron Ore and Manganese Ore Mining in Devadari Hill Range in favour of KIOCL, subject to the conditions mentioned in aforesaid letter.



