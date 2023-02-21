Kiri Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bank of India, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd and Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 February 2023.

Kiri Industries Ltd tumbled 5.62% to Rs 281.95 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10860 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22688 shares in the past one month.

Bank of India crashed 5.56% to Rs 71.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd lost 5.42% to Rs 1274.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22822 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24783 shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd slipped 5.25% to Rs 60.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 878.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8034 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72432 shares in the past one month.

