Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit declines 31.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.27% to Rs 1133.47 crore Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declined 31.62% to Rs 82.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 1133.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 958.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1133.47958.38 18 OPM %12.2219.43 -PBDT139.48181.85 -23 PBT114.05160.58 -29 NP82.00119.91 -32 Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declined 31.62% to Rs 82.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 1133.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 958.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1133.47958.3812.2219.43139.48181.85114.05160.5882.00119.91 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)