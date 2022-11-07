Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit declines 31.62% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 18.27% to Rs 1133.47 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declined 31.62% to Rs 82.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 1133.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 958.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1133.47958.38 18 OPM %12.2219.43 -PBDT139.48181.85 -23 PBT114.05160.58 -29 NP82.00119.91 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Mon,November 07 2022 08:09 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read