Kohinoor Food drops after dismal Q3 performance
Kohinoor Foods dropped 5.72% to Rs 65.10 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 13.86 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in Q3 FY22.Net sales declined 25.7% to Rs 16.81 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 22.61 crore in Q3 FY22.
Total Expense jumped 39.41% to Rs 31.20 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with Rs 22.38 crore in Q3 FY22. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 5.99 crore (down 15.99% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 1.38 crore (down 15.85% YoY).
Kohinoor Foods is a leading Basmati Rice player and has a Rice mill situated at Murthal, Sonepat. It also owns a food factory situated at Bahalgarh, Sonepat. The products of the company are known for superior quality and are popular worldwide.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT