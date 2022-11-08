Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 18.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.43% to Rs 189.43 crore Net profit of Kokuyo Camlin declined 18.34% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.43% to Rs 189.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 131.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales189.43131.16 44 OPM %7.747.81 -PBDT13.889.19 51 PBT9.644.69 106 NP3.834.69 -18 Net profit of Kokuyo Camlin declined 18.34% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.43% to Rs 189.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 131.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.189.43131.167.747.8113.889.199.644.693.834.69 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



