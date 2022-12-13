Kothari Sugars' Kattur unit commences operations for sugar season 2022-23
Kothari Sugars and Chemicals said that its Tamil Nadu-based Kattur Sugar Unit has commenced its sugarcane crushing operations for the sugar season 2022 - 2023.
The announcement was made during market hours today.
Kothari Sugars and Chemicals is an integrated sugar company with units at Kattur and Sathamangalam in Tamil Nadu. The company has a combined capacity of 6,400 TCD. It also has a distillery capacity of 60 KLPD and a total power co-generation capacity of 33 MW. The company's net profit declined 75.2% to Rs 0.67 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 2.70 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales rose by 30.1% YoY to Rs 116.81 crore during the quarter.
The scrip rose 0.83% to currently trade at Rs 42.40 on the NSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT
Next » Australia Market gains 0.3%