Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 19.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.68% to Rs 264.14 crore Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 19.49% to Rs 31.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.68% to Rs 264.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 228.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales264.14228.34 16 OPM %27.0627.92 -PBDT65.0657.46 13 PBT42.7535.50 20 NP31.1426.06 19



