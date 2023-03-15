KPIT Tech gains after partnership with Honda

KPIT Technologies rose 1% to Rs 785 after the company announced its partnership with Honda to realize the journey of Honda's Software-Defined Mobility (SDM).

"With Honda's next-generation software architecture and control-safety technology and KPIT's deep domain & software expertise in the areas of autonomous driving, vehicle electrification, in-vehicle infotainment systems and platform software, Honda will continue to provide various services and enhanced value to customers around the world in the future," KPIT Technologies said in a statement.

Kishor Patil, CEO, KPIT Technologies said: "KPIT's Vision is to Reimagine Mobility to create a Cleaner, Smarter and Safer world. Honda is an iconic brand and deeply aspirational across the globe. KPIT has worked closely with Honda for the last eight years. It has been a relationship of trust and mutual respect. The partnership in mid to long term will expand to over 2,000 Software and Vehicle System Professionals from KPIT across the globe to power Honda's SDM roadmap until year 2030 and beyond."

Sachin Tikekar, president & joint managing director, KPIT Technologies said: "Honda is well respected for its DNA of Innovation, Excellence, and Quality. KPIT echoes Honda's core principles, creating a solid foundation for a long-term, strategic partnership. Our broad experience in developing SDV roadmaps for several industry leading car and truck makers coupled with an ecosystem of Alliances gives us the confidence to create something unique for Honda."

KPIT Technologies is a global partner to the automotive and mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles a reality. It is a leading independent software development and integration partner helping mobility leapfrog towards a clean, smart, and safe future. .

The IT firm's consolidated net profit jumped 20.38% to Rs 100.49 crore on 23.13% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 917.12 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q2 FY23.

