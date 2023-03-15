KPIT Technologies to support Honda for its software-defined mobility transformation

KPIT Technologies announced their partnership with Honda to realize the journey of Honda's Software-Defined Mobility (SDM). With Honda's next-generation software architecture and control-safety technology and KPIT's deep domain & software expertise in the areas of Autonomous Driving, Vehicle Electrification, In-Vehicle Infotainment systems and Platform Software, Honda will continue to provide various services and enhanced value to customers around the world in the future.

First Published: Wed,March 15 2023 09:06 IST
