KPIT Technologies to support Honda for its software-defined mobility transformation
KPIT Technologies announced their partnership with Honda to realize the journey of Honda's Software-Defined Mobility (SDM). With Honda's next-generation software architecture and control-safety technology and KPIT's deep domain & software expertise in the areas of Autonomous Driving, Vehicle Electrification, In-Vehicle Infotainment systems and Platform Software, Honda will continue to provide various services and enhanced value to customers around the world in the future.
