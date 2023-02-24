KSB consolidated net profit rises 41.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.99% to Rs 524.60 crore

Net profit of KSB rose 41.88% to Rs 55.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.99% to Rs 524.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 444.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.29% to Rs 182.70 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 149.40 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.69% to Rs 1822.00 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 1497.30 crore during the previous year ended December 2021.

524.60444.601822.001497.3014.6412.6913.5413.9985.2064.70290.60244.5073.2053.70245.30201.0055.9039.40182.70149.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News