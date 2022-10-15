Kshitij Polyline standalone net profit declines 46.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.44% to Rs 8.05 crore Net profit of Kshitij Polyline declined 46.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.44% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.059.75 -17 OPM %10.5610.36 -PBDT0.410.50 -18 PBT0.140.23 -39 NP0.080.15 -47 Net profit of Kshitij Polyline declined 46.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.44% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.059.7510.5610.360.410.500.140.230.080.15 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



