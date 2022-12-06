Kuantum Papers receives revision in credit ratings from CARE
Kuantum Papers has received revision in credit ratings from CARE Ratings as under:
Long term bank facilities - CARE A-; Stable (revised from CARE BBB+; Stable) Short term bank facilities - CARE A2+ (revised from CARE A2) Fixed deposit - CARE A-/ Stable (revised from CARE BBB+; Stable)
