Kumbhat Financial Services standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore Net profit of Kumbhat Financial Services rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.100.07 43 OPM %40.0028.57 -PBDT0.040.02 100 PBT0.040.02 100 NP0.040.01 300 Net profit of Kumbhat Financial Services rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.100.0740.0028.570.040.020.040.020.040.01 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)