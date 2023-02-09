Kumbhat Financial Services standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 42.86% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Kumbhat Financial Services rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.100.07 43 OPM %40.0028.57 -PBDT0.040.02 100 PBT0.040.02 100 NP0.040.01 300
First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 07:34 IST
