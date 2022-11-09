Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit rises 3.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 27.30% to Rs 2.29 croreNet profit of Kunststoffe Industries rose 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.30% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.293.15 -27 OPM %12.2311.11 -PBDT0.380.38 0 PBT0.360.37 -3 NP0.280.27 4
First Published: Wed,November 09 2022 15:06 IST
