L&T Construction bags various orders under its buildings & factories biz

The Buildings & Factories Business of L&T Construction has secured an order to construct a new Medical College & Hospital at Golaghat, Assam from the State Govt of Assam on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Basis. The facility will include a 430-bed teaching hospital, an academic block to cater to an annual intake of 100 nos., an autopsy block, a private ward, hostel and residential facilities. The project is to be executed as per NMC norms and in 36 months. The total built up area will be 9.44 Lakh Sq. ft.

The scope of work involves Piling, Civil Structure, Finishes & allied MEP services including Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of medical gas piping, Modular OT, etc., and external development works including area development works.

The Business has also secured an order from a prestigious client to construct commercial office space at Bengaluru with an approximate built-up area of 10 Lakh Sq. ft. The project scope includes Design & Build civil works for the composite structure of 3B+G+12 floors. The project is envisaged to be designed, coordinated and monitored digitally using BIM Build & Collaboration module and must be completed in 12 months.

Further, the Business has also secured add-on orders for various ongoing projects in the segments of airports, public spaces, factories, office spaces & data centers. As per the company's project classification, the orders are valued in the range of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

