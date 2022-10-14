L&T Construction secures repeat orders from Gujarat Govt.

For execution of system and pipeline works from Tappar Dam to Nirona Dam

The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured repeat orders from the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpsar Department, Govt. of Gujarat, to execute pumping system and pipeline works from Tappar Dam to Nirona Dam (Northern Link). This is the single largest order secured by the Business in Gujarat.

The scope of work involves Design, Supply, Construction & Commissioning of pump houses & pipelines, with associated electrical & automation works. The turnkey project aims to strengthen water resources in Kachchh district of Gujarat by filling existing reservoirs that will irrigate 36,392 Ha of land.

The order reinforces the customer's trust in L&T's capability to undertake projects of social importance in seismically sensitive areas with the larger goal of agricultural development and water conservation.

