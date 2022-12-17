L&T & CPP Investments to sell their entire shareholding in L&T IDPL
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (Agreement) to transfer its entire shareholding in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects (L&T IDPL) along with its subsidiaries on 16 December 2022. On completion of the sale under the Agreement, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects along with its subsidiaries shall cease to be subsidiary companies of L&T.
LTIDPL is a joint venture between Larsen & Toubro and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) holding 51% and 49% shares respectively.
The gross proceeds to L&T and CPP Investments from the sale would be approximately Rs 2723.4 crore, before closing adjustments and other terms of the transaction.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel