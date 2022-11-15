Lahoti Overseas standalone net profit rises 12.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 67.43% to Rs 77.84 croreNet profit of Lahoti Overseas rose 12.67% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 67.43% to Rs 77.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 238.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales77.84238.96 -67 OPM %10.393.66 -PBDT8.898.86 0 PBT8.178.15 0 NP6.585.84 13
First Published: Tue,November 15 2022 14:52 IST
