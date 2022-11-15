Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 13.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 5.13% to Rs 2.96 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works declined 13.70% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.963.12 -5 OPM %22.6433.97 -PBDT0.881.21 -27 PBT0.640.97 -34 NP0.630.73 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Tue,November 15 2022 17:53 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read