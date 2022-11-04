Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit rises 30.31% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 36.75% to Rs 95.60 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems rose 30.31% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.75% to Rs 95.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales95.6069.91 37 OPM %9.269.23 -PBDT9.647.45 29 PBT9.056.90 31 NP6.755.18 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Fri,November 04 2022 12:38 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read