Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit rises 30.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.75% to Rs 95.60 crore Net profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems rose 30.31% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.75% to Rs 95.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales95.6069.91 37 OPM %9.269.23 -PBDT9.647.45 29 PBT9.056.90 31 NP6.755.18 30 Net profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems rose 30.31% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.75% to Rs 95.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.95.6069.919.269.239.647.459.056.906.755.18 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)