Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 23.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.40% to Rs 4836.70 crore Net profit of Larsen & Toubro Infotech rose 23.17% to Rs 679.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 551.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.40% to Rs 4836.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3767.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4836.703767.00 28 OPM %18.8519.46 -PBDT1032.10827.00 25 PBT901.30742.00 21 NP679.30551.50 23 Net profit of Larsen & Toubro Infotech rose 23.17% to Rs 679.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 551.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.40% to Rs 4836.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3767.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4836.703767.0018.8519.461032.10827.00901.30742.00679.30551.50 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



