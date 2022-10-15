Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 23.17% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 28.40% to Rs 4836.70 croreNet profit of Larsen & Toubro Infotech rose 23.17% to Rs 679.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 551.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.40% to Rs 4836.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3767.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4836.703767.00 28 OPM %18.8519.46 -PBDT1032.10827.00 25 PBT901.30742.00 21 NP679.30551.50 23
First Published: Sat,October 15 2022 17:46 IST
