Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd up for third straight session
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 4590.05, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.38% in last one year as compared to a 2.85% gain in NIFTY and a 19.21% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4590.05, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17850.55. The Sensex is at 59833.1, up 0.24%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has slipped around 5.49% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28102.4, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.84 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4616, up 1.73% on the day. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is down 16.38% in last one year as compared to a 2.85% gain in NIFTY and a 19.21% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 34.7 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.
