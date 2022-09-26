Laxmi Organic resumes operations at Raigad plant

Laxmi Organic Industries informed about the temporary suspension of production for 21 days at its Raigad Plant.

The company said that its plant located at Mahad Industrial Area, MIDC, Raigad, Maharashtra had been shut down for 21 days from 21 August 2022 to 10 September 2022 to undertake and attend the planned maintenance activities.

The maintenance work is complete now and the plants have started the operations in staggered manner. We will continue to increase our capacity utilisation in next few weeks, the speciality chemical maker added in a statement.

Laxmi Organic Industries is a leading manufacturer of Acetyl Intermediates and Specialty Intermediates with almost three decades of experience in large scale manufacturing of chemicals.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 36.6% to Rs 64.86 crore on a 2.8% rise in net sales to Rs 756.61 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 4.10% to Rs 336.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News